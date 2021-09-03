Record-breaker Ronaldo and Hungary-England reaction – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 3.

Football

Record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo.

England’s players reacted to the win over Hungary.

This one was for you SVG ❤️🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/q29p3jEtRz — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) September 2, 2021

Since last night’s match I’ve spoken to my team mates and seen some of the footage. Any discrimination is totally unacceptable and the authorities must look into it. Racism has no place in our game or society. pic.twitter.com/tbmDFuUpsf — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 3, 2021

Brilliant win in front of a hostile crowd. Kept our composure well to make it four from four. Back to Wembley to try and keep the run going 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/dFQJEgWjHc — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 2, 2021

Brilliant win in a unacceptable atmosphere 🤦🏻‍♂️ Well done though boys 💙🍺 pic.twitter.com/nUmYDB7J43 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) September 2, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Hungary’s fans to be punished for racist abuse.

It is completely unacceptable that @England players were racially abused in Hungary last night. I urge @FIFAcom to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 3, 2021

Saul Niguez got his shirt number at Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku was on the brink of an international milestone.

99 caps for the @BelRedDevils been a nice journey can’t wait for next one 😊😊 100 pending… — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 3, 2021

John McGinn returned to training.

Out of Covid jail and back with the boys 🦠🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/bkClM6vQOp — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) September 3, 2021

Hector Bellerin was getting used to his new surroundings.

Ruben Diaz was hard at work.

One more day of work! 💪🏼🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Dxn5vAW6qQ — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) September 3, 2021

Cricket

Stuart Broad felt positive.

Paralympics

The latest from Tokyo.

What a moment.@emwiggsy🥇 Jeanette Chippington🥉 Canoe is the 12th sport we’ve won gold in at Tokyo 2020. That’s more sports in a single Games than any other nation in the history of the Paralympics.#ParalympicsGB pic.twitter.com/3kP9ybJW1u — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) September 3, 2021

I have some serious social media catching up to do… I’ll get to you all in time, but a quick thanks to each and everyone of you who have supported me to this point. I love you all! Paralympic Champion Baby!!#impossibletoignore pic.twitter.com/WKRVg7rk9o — Jonathan Broom-Edwards (@BroomEdwardsT44) September 3, 2021

Sport can be cruel, today was one of the toughest defeats to take. We gave it our everything out there but fell just short. I’m proud of how far we’ve come over the many years we’ve played together. If this was our last Paralympics together then I want to thank @GordonReid91 for pic.twitter.com/bf99DcBMO4 — Alfie Hewett (@alfiehewett6) September 3, 2021

I’m delighted to be in the final tomorrow, looking forward to giving it everything & loving every minute of being in Tokyo! All the @paralympicsgb_official team are doing so well and the positive results are so inspiring ⭐️ Catch the final on @channel4 tomorrow at 12:30pm BST 🏃🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/t30CfQmeem — Kadeena Cox MBE (@kad_c) September 3, 2021

Just spoke to royalty whist wearing @Crocs I’m living the dream! 💪💪😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gGeQNfXHAi — Jack Hunter-Spivey (@jackhstt) September 3, 2021

What a performance from our relay team! @nathanmaguire2 & @AliSmith_T38 winning their first Paralympic medals, a great run by @JonniePeacock and @LibbyClegg bowing out of her final race with a bronze medal. Enjoy your moment guys 🤩🇬🇧🥉 #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/e6fONPYsjE — Hannah Cockroft MBE, DL (@HCDream2012) September 3, 2021

Finally get to sleep in my own bed tonight! Nah, in all seriousness it was great to be on @TheLastLeg last night! #timetoconquerjetlag pic.twitter.com/P9r1MKedSs — AndySmall (@AndrewSmallT33) September 3, 2021

In these last moments of the games it’s hard to put in to words how proud I am to be a Paralympic athlete. And just to be a part of this amazing team is unbelievable. We have a great spirit in the team and we will go from strength to strength 🇬🇧❤️ thanks so much for all the love pic.twitter.com/Ua4OT4aNBv — Will Bayley MBE (@WillBayleytt) September 3, 2021

This picture sums up our day 💔 Not how we had hoped our games would end but we fought till the very end and I couldn’t be more proud of us both ❤️ 📸 @alex_swpix pic.twitter.com/znLpWt7imf — Corrine Hall (@Corrinehall) September 3, 2021

From Tokyo back home thank you @British_Airways for a great flight back 😀🙌 pic.twitter.com/9mdhCohgez — Shaun Connor Burrows (@shaunburrowst38) September 3, 2021

Boxing

Leeds had a new fan.

Thanks so much to @LUFC for the jersey. The city of Leeds (and the football club!) has always held a special place in my heart. Can't wait for Saturday night! 💛💙 #MOT pic.twitter.com/XD1UrKDAbY — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) September 3, 2021

Josh Warrington was switched on.

This is a fight, I’m switched on this time 💪 He’s up for it, the crowds up for it, we will have redemption 🇬🇧Thank you to all who came along and made the noise 🔥Together we have our ups and downs but we March on!#warringtonlara2 #headingleystadium #september4th #redemption pic.twitter.com/w7Sq0S6wkt — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) September 3, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor worked hard.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic marched on.

Thumbs up from Ashleigh Barty.

Swimming

Adam Peaty looked forward.

Man I’m excited to start training @bbcstrictly — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) September 3, 2021

Formula One

Max Verstappen was enjoying F1 practice in front of his home fans in Holland.

To see such a sea of Orange out there on a Friday was 💯 🧡 I’m happy with our long run pace, but I couldn’t really get a decent short run in, so we’ll have some work to do before Quali tomorrow #KeepPushing #SuperFriday 🇳🇱 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/HiCW16Z4BI — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) September 3, 2021

Lewis Hamilton was also impressed by the crowd.