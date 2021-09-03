Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Matt Doherty insists Ireland’s World Cup hopes are not ‘dead and buried’

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 11:02 pm
Matt Doherty is confident the Republic of Ireland World Cup hopes are not over (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Matt Doherty is confident the Republic of Ireland World Cup hopes are not over (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Matt Doherty has insisted the Republic of Ireland’s hopes of World Cup qualification are not “dead and buried” despite their agonising defeat in Portugal.

Ireland saw three Group A points wrenched from their grasp courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable late intervention in midweek and head into Saturday’s home clash with Azerbaijan without a point to their name after three games.

However, having very nearly upset the odds in Faro, Doherty remains confident that they cannot be written off just yet.

The Tottenham defender said: “Obviously we are chasing, but we haven’t had this conversation. We haven’t said, ‘Let’s take it game-by-game’ or ‘We’re still going for it’. We just haven’t had time to have that kind of chat.

“We obviously know if we’d beaten Portugal, it would have got us right back in the group. But we are not dead and buried.

“We feel really good about ourselves going into Saturday. We feel like we can really go and beat Azerbaijan and beat Serbia.

“If we do that, I guess we’ll be back in the group and there are still lots of points to play for. We are not thinking too much about that yet.”

Perhaps the Republic’s best hope is of making it to Qatar via the play-offs, although manager Stephen Kenny knows even that is a big ask.

Kenny said: “We are in a difficult position in terms of getting to the play-offs, we know that. If we had won the other night, if we had held out, it really did put us back into contention. There is no doubt about it.

“I am not focusing on the play-offs at the minute. We need to go and try and win the game.”

Ireland’s performance at the Estadio Algarve was as good as they have produced for some time, and it took something special from Ronaldo to deny them after they had defended John Egan’s first-half goal until the 89th minute.

Doherty said: “We understand that we are playing for points at the end of the day, but we also have to understand that we played a really good game and Ronaldo scored two really good headers.

“At the time, I thought they were easy headers, but when I watched them back, especially the second goal, that’s a great header. I don’t know if there was much that any of us could have done.

“It landed on his head and he put it in twice, he was clinical. It’s obviously tough to take, but we’ve just got to move on now.”

Kenny will be without the injured Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins, but has drafted Liam Scales, Alan Browne and Callum Robinson – fit after a second bout of Covid-19 – into the squad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal