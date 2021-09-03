Kelly Chambers disappointed after Reading not awarded potential equaliser

Reading boss Kelly Chambers expressed her disappointment after seeing a potential equaliser not given in the 2-0 Women’s Super League defeat at Manchester United.

There was a contentious moment six minutes after the break when Royals midfielder Brooke Chaplen hit a shot and it looked as if the ball may have crossed the line after coming off the bar, with the verdict from the officials, in the absence of goal-line technology, being no goal.

Three minutes later United, who had taken the lead in what was the opening match of the new season via Kirsty Hanson’s 39th-minute finish, doubled their advantage as Ona Batlle fired home.

🚨 DID THE BALL CROSS THE LINE? 🚨 "What a strike from Brooke Chaplen! How close was that?!" 😳 Just before Man Utd went 2-0 up, Reading went 𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙔 close to levelling the score 😮 📱 #WSL live blog 👉 https://t.co/CAIErJJATN📺 Live on Sky Sports PL & Main Event pic.twitter.com/kMarctSOm8 — SkySportsWSL (@SkySportsWSL) September 3, 2021

After the contest Chambers told Sky Sports regarding Chaplen’s effort: “I thought it was in.

“If that had stood I think then the game is completely different for the rest of it. It’s just disappointing that we haven’t got that goal on the board.”

The game at Leigh Sports Village – the first WSL match to be shown live on Sky Sports, as part of the division’s new broadcast deal – was a first competitive outing for United under boss Marc Skinner, who succeeded Casey Stoney as boss in July.

Skinner said: “It’s very much a hard work in progress. The players have been tremendous since I’ve come in and they have given lots and lots of energy to what we want to do.

“Hopefully you’ve seen a little glimpse of that today, because I think you’ll see much more as we go throughout the season.

“Casey left us a wonderful foundation for us to build from so I just want to add little bits and add it into our own style.”

Both of United’s goals were set up by England and Great Britain international Ella Toone, the first with a delightful through-ball.

Ella Toone impressed for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked how happy he was with the 22-year-old, Skinner said: “Unbelievably. She has this wonderful ability to turn in those pockets and find spaces playing forwards.

“We knew we could hurt Reading between those lines and put their defenders in decisive moments themselves.

“So with her ability, her vision, just her sharpness between the lines, it was a no-brainer for us to put her in there tonight and just use her slightly differently.”