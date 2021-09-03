Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kelly Chambers disappointed after Reading not awarded potential equaliser

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 11:24 pm
Kelly Chambers felt Reading should have been awarded a goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kelly Chambers felt Reading should have been awarded a goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Reading boss Kelly Chambers expressed her disappointment after seeing a potential equaliser not given in the 2-0 Women’s Super League defeat at Manchester United.

There was a contentious moment six minutes after the break when Royals midfielder Brooke Chaplen hit a shot and it looked as if the ball may have crossed the line after coming off the bar, with the verdict from the officials, in the absence of goal-line technology, being no goal.

Three minutes later United, who had taken the lead in what was the opening match of the new season via Kirsty Hanson’s 39th-minute finish, doubled their advantage as Ona Batlle fired home.

After the contest Chambers told Sky Sports regarding Chaplen’s effort: “I thought it was in.

“If that had stood I think then the game is completely different for the rest of it. It’s just disappointing that we haven’t got that goal on the board.”

The game at Leigh Sports Village – the first WSL match to be shown live on Sky Sports, as part of the division’s new broadcast deal – was a first competitive outing for United under boss Marc Skinner, who succeeded Casey Stoney as boss in July.

Skinner said: “It’s very much a hard work in progress. The players have been tremendous since I’ve come in and they have given lots and lots of energy to what we want to do.

“Hopefully you’ve seen a little glimpse of that today, because I think you’ll see much more as we go throughout the season.

“Casey left us a wonderful foundation for us to build from so I just want to add little bits and add it into our own style.”

Both of United’s goals were set up by England and Great Britain international Ella Toone, the first with a delightful through-ball.

Manchester United v Reading – FA Women’s Super League – Leigh Sports Village
Ella Toone impressed for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Asked how happy he was with the 22-year-old, Skinner said: “Unbelievably. She has this wonderful ability to turn in those pockets and find spaces playing forwards.

“We knew we could hurt Reading between those lines and put their defenders in decisive moments themselves.

“So with her ability, her vision, just her sharpness between the lines, it was a no-brainer for us to put her in there tonight and just use her slightly differently.”

