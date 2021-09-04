Bolton missing Josh Sheehan for Burton match

Bolton are without Josh Sheehan for the visit of Burton in Sky Bet League One on Monday.

The midfielder is currently away with Wales, who face Belarus and Estonia in World Cup qualifiers in the coming days.

Forward Amadou Bakayoko remains on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Manager Ian Evatt is again likely to make changes having made eight for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy tie against Port Vale.

Striker Kane Hemmings could make his first appearance of the season for Burton after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Terry Taylor and Michael Bostwick are also back in contention after completing periods of self-isolation.

Deadline day signings Harry Chapman and Charlie Lakin are available but new loanee Daniel Jebbison is away with England Under-18s.

Michael Mancienne (hamstring), Jacob Maddox, and Deji Oshilaja (both ankle) and Sam Hughes (knee) are out.