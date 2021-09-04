Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bolton missing Josh Sheehan for Burton match

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 11:40 am
Wales international Josh Sheehan will miss Bolton’s clash with Burton (David Davies/PA)
Bolton are without Josh Sheehan for the visit of Burton in Sky Bet League One on Monday.

The midfielder is currently away with Wales, who face Belarus and Estonia in World Cup qualifiers in the coming days.

Forward Amadou Bakayoko remains on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Manager Ian Evatt is again likely to make changes having made eight for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy tie against Port Vale.

Striker Kane Hemmings could make his first appearance of the season for Burton after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Terry Taylor and Michael Bostwick are also back in contention after completing periods of self-isolation.

Deadline day signings Harry Chapman and Charlie Lakin are available but new loanee Daniel Jebbison is away with England Under-18s.

Michael Mancienne (hamstring), Jacob Maddox, and Deji Oshilaja (both ankle) and Sam Hughes (knee) are out.

