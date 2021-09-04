Kadeena Cox misses out on medal in T38 400m

British star Kadeena Cox failed to repeat her exploits from Rio as a quest to once again win titles in two sports ended with a fourth-placed finish in the T38 400 metres final in Tokyo.

Gold went to Germany’s Lindy Ave in a world-record time of one minute, with Russian Margarita Goncharova second and Colombian Darian Faisury Jimenez Sanchez claiming bronze.

Leeds-born Cox, who last week defended her C4-5 cycling time trial crown, was 1.16 seconds off the pace, crossing the line in a season’s best 1:01.16.

Kadeena Cox, left, lost her Paralympic record and the T38 400m title (John Walton/PA)

The time was her fastest since glory in the event in Brazil five years ago and followed a difficult build up in which she battled tendinitis in both Achilles, in addition to ongoing disordered eating.

“I’ve had a really turbulent time,” she said. “Fourth place is hard but it was still a great race and I’m proud of myself.

“As an athlete you always want a medal. I came into this not knowing how I would perform but wanting to turn up and be the Kadeena I know and try to retain my title.

“That time for me is amazing with the challenges I’ve had to get here.

“As you can see, I’m very emotional now. I spent every track session just crying, attempting to run and then crying because I couldn’t and that lasted a few weeks before Paula (Dunn) my head coach stepped in and said, ‘if we get her there in one piece she’s going to be mentally broken’.

“When you’ve got two Achilles that are sore, you can run through one but running through two is near impossible.

“Me and the therapy team worked so hard to get me to this point and I only started running on the track a week before selection.

“To turn it around six weeks later and come fourth in a massive season’s best, I’m happy – it’s just hard.”

The 30-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, will leave Japan with two golds, having also won the mixed C1-5 sprint on the bike, alongside Jaco Van Gass and Jody Cundy.

Ave’s winning time shaved 0.71secs off the Paralympic record Cox set at Rio 2016, while lowering the previous global best of Hungary’s Luca Ekler by 0.27secs.

Amid torrential rain at the Olympic Stadium, fellow GB athlete Ali Smith came eighth in a time of 1:03.05.