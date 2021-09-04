Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Barrow cruise to victory at struggling Oldham

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:04 pm
Ollie Banks (PA)
Ollie Banks (PA)

A second-half pitch invasion by protesting Oldham fans held up Barrow’s 3-0 victory at Boundary Park for three minutes.

Shortly after the hour mark the supporters – angry at Oldham’s ownership – ran onto the pitch, with some opting to sit in the centre circle before referee Carl Boyeson waved the players off.

After Junior Luamba had fluffed a terrific chance for Oldham, it was Barrow who broke the deadlock in the 15th minute.

Debutant Jordan Stevens touched the ball to ex-Oldham man Ollie Banks, and he drilled home an angled strike from 22 yards.

Oldham almost levelled on the half-hour when Jamie Bowden’s bullet header was superbly saved by Paul Farman.

In first-half stoppage-time Alan Sheehan saw a well-struck free-kick saved again by the diving Farman.

Barrow struck again in the 53rd minute when Offrande Zanzala breezed past two Oldham defenders before slotting coolly past Jayson Leutwiler from close range.

It was four minutes later when Joe Grayson’s free-kick from the right beat everyone before flying in at the far post.

After that, and the subsequent pitch invasion, Barrow held onto their lead comfortably.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal