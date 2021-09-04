Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hiram Boateng snatches late point for MK Dons

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:06 pm
Former Cambridge man Hiram Boateng earned MK Dons a point (Kieran Cleeves/PA).
Hiram Boateng’s late strike rescued a 1-1 draw for MK Dons at Cheltenham.

The substitute smashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net after a cross from Daniel Harvie on the left in the 87th minute, cancelling out Kyle Joseph’s debut goal for the Robins.

Swansea loanee Joseph, 19, fired a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner to open the scoring in the 14th minute.

Liam Manning’s Dons missed a host of clear-cut chances to respond.

Flinders, who had denied Charlie Brown with a fine stop just before Cheltenham’s breakthrough, kept out Boateng’s effort in the 58th minute when the substitute looked certain to level.

Brown missed two other big first-half opportunities for the away side, while at the other end Matty Blair fired wide after powering into the box and Andrew Fisher was at full stretch to keep out Chris Hussey’s 25-yard free-kick.

Cheltenham spent most of the second half defending but were close to a second when Ellis Chapman’s shot was headed off the line by Peter Kioso in the 62nd minute.

But Boateng had the final say to ensure the spoils were shared at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

