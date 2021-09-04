Hiram Boateng snatches late point for MK Dons

Hiram Boateng’s late strike rescued a 1-1 draw for MK Dons at Cheltenham.

The substitute smashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net after a cross from Daniel Harvie on the left in the 87th minute, cancelling out Kyle Joseph’s debut goal for the Robins.

Swansea loanee Joseph, 19, fired a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner to open the scoring in the 14th minute.

Liam Manning’s Dons missed a host of clear-cut chances to respond.

Flinders, who had denied Charlie Brown with a fine stop just before Cheltenham’s breakthrough, kept out Boateng’s effort in the 58th minute when the substitute looked certain to level.

Brown missed two other big first-half opportunities for the away side, while at the other end Matty Blair fired wide after powering into the box and Andrew Fisher was at full stretch to keep out Chris Hussey’s 25-yard free-kick.

Cheltenham spent most of the second half defending but were close to a second when Ellis Chapman’s shot was headed off the line by Peter Kioso in the 62nd minute.

But Boateng had the final say to ensure the spoils were shared at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.