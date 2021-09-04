Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021
Harrogate win at Mansfield to go top as hosts finish with nine men

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:07 pm
Jack Muldoon scored Harrogate’s second (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Unbeaten Harrogate stormed to the top of SkyBet League Two with a 3-1 win at Mansfield where the home side had both Ollie Clarke and Stephen Quinn sent off.

Both red cards came in the 73rd minute, with Harrogate 2-1 ahead, as Clarke went for a foul as last man and Quinn was dismissed for striking an opponent.

An exciting first-half exploded into life with two early goals.

On three minutes Stephen McLaughlin sent a free-kick to the far post where Rhys Oates steered home a perfect finish across keeper Mark Oxley to put Mansfield ahead.

But the visitors were level within two minutes as Luke Armstrong headed home from a George Thomson corner.

Nathan Bishop’s legs denied Alex Pattison on 25 minutes when a corner was cleared to him while, at the other end, Oxley tipped over a goalbound McLaughlin free-kick.

But two minutes into added time Pattison crossed from the right, Armstrong flicked on in the middle and Jack Muldoon was there to apply the finish at the far post.

In an explosive 73rd minute, the Stags were reduced to nine men as Clarke was sent off for bringing down Jack Diamond and, as players squared up, Quinn was also dismissed as the referee decided he had felled Josh Falkingham.

Bishop saved superbly to deny Muldoon and Armstrong but the nine men conceded a third on 81 minutes as Thomson headed home from close range from a Lewis Page corner.

