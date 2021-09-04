Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021
Sport

Exeter and Forest Green play out goalless draw

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:12 pm
Cameron Dawson made a string of fine saves to keep the scores level (Dave Howarth/PA)
Cameron Dawson made a string of fine saves to keep the scores level (Dave Howarth/PA)

Exeter and Forest Green shared the spoils in an entertaining but goalless draw at St James Park.

Forest Green had the first chance of the game when former Exeter loanee Kane Wilson got in on the right, but he was denied by a terrific save by Cameron Dawson.

From the resulting corner, the ball looked destined for the net, but it rolled across goal and behind with two Rovers players sliding in but unable to get the crucial touch.

Josh Key then made a vital interception to deny Jack Aitchison what seemed like a certain goal, while Exeter were seeing plenty of the ball, but their execution in the final third was letting them down.

Jamille Matt then sent a glancing header onto the roof of the net, while Regan Hendry went close with a long-range shot that went just wide.

Matt glanced another header wide, while Sam Nombe was off target for Exeter after being put through on goal by Matt Jay.

Dawson again came to Exeter’s rescue, saving superbly to deny Matt, while Baily Cargill volleyed wide after an error by Pierce Sweeney, but it was a game where defences were largely on top.

