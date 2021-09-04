Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021
Corey O’Keeffe earns Rochdale historic win at Port Vale

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:13 pm
Jake Beesley bagged a brace for Rochdale (Martin Rickett/PA)
Corey O’Keeffe hit a late winner to earn Rochdale a 3-2 victory at Port Vale – their first in the league at Vale Park.

It was the hosts who were the quicker out of the blocks and deservedly took an eighth-minute lead through Jamie Proctor.

Advancing centre-back Nathan Smith put in a cross from the byline and the striker powered in an unstoppable header from close range.

Rochdale levelled midway through the first half when Alex Newby sent O’Keeffe racing down the right and he delivered an inch-perfect cross for Jake Beesley to plant his header into the top corner.

Beesley got his and Dale’s second in the 53rd minute when another impressive team move resulted in Jimmy Keohane picking him out for another fine header which gave goalkeeper Lucas Covolan no chance.

Rochdale’s lead lasted just six minutes as Proctor hit his second goal, and his fourth in two games, turning his marker and netting clinically after Tom Conlon found him in the box.

But, with little more than 10 minutes to go, Rochdale substitute Danny Cashman slipped a neat pass in behind the defence for O’Keeffe and he made no mistake with his finish.

