Sport Dagenham come from behind to secure draw in entertaining clash with Wealdstone By Press Association September 4, 2021, 5:14 pm Dagenham came from behind to secure a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Wealdstone in the National League (Mike Egerton/PA) Dagenham came from behind to secure a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Wealdstone in the National League. Josh Umerah gave Wealdstone the lead inside the first 10 minutes, but Paul McCallum levelled the scores before the half-time break, pouncing after a shot rebounded into his path. Wealdstone then restored their lead in the 75th minute, with Dennon Lewis tapping home from a cross. Myles Weston drove down the pitch and crossed for George Saunders to tap home the equaliser just four minutes later.