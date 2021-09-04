Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Leon Clarke makes instant impact to give Bristol Rovers victory against Crawley

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:15 pm
Leon Clarke made an instant impact (Nick Potts/PA)
Leon Clarke made an instant impact (Nick Potts/PA)

Substitute Leon Clarke scored within 90 seconds of his Bristol Rovers debut to earn a 1-0 League Two victory over Crawley at the Memorial Stadium.

The 36-year-old striker was introduced at the start of the second half and made an immediate impact, finding space in the box to head home from fellow debutant Antony Evans’ 47th-minute cross.

Goalkeeper James Belshaw then protected Rovers’ lead with second-half saves from substitute Ashley Nadesan twice and Sam Ashford, leaving Crawley entitled to feel unlucky.

The visitors had the best first-half chances, Tyler Frost forcing a save from Belshaw with an 11th-minute drive.

Belshaw also saved bravely at the feet of Jake Hessenthaler in the 32nd minute, while Jake Powell headed straight at the Rovers keeper from a 41st-minute free-kick.

Harvey Saunders might have wrapped up the points for the hosts when shooting wide with five minutes left.

Instead, Rovers had to dig in during seven minutes of stoppage time, but held out to the delight of the home fans in a 6,513 crowd.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]