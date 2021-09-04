Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Stunning Maidenhead comeback falls short as Torquay hold on for 4-3 win

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:16 pm
Armani Little scored twice for Torquay (Nigel French/PA)
Armani Little scored twice for Torquay (Nigel French/PA)

Maidenhead’s stunning second-half comeback fell just short as Torquay held on for a 4-3 victory.

A rampant first-half display saw the Gulls lead 4-0.

Armani Little scored the first two, slotting in the opener after 15 minutes and tapping in a second from Danny Wright’s header.

The Gulls scored twice in stoppage time at the end of the first half to seemingly put the game to bed.

Little turned provider as his free-kick was glanced in by the head of Asa Hall to make it 3-0 and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ left-footed strike added further gloss.

But Remy Clerima pulled a goal back for Maidenhead at the start of the second half with a neat lob and it was 4-2 eight minutes later when Alan Massey turned in a corner.

The Magpies were flying and grabbed their third after 66 minutes when Will De Havilland’s shot struck a post and Emile Acquah turned in the loose ball.

Clerima brought a save from Mark Halstead as the home side pushed for an equaliser, but they could not find one despite eight minutes of time added on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal