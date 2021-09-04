Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wrexham come from two goals down and remain unbeaten with draw at Southend

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:17 pm
Dior Angus scored Wrexham’s equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wrexham came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Southend and remain unbeaten.

The Red Dragons started well and James Jones brought a smart save from goalkeeper Steve Arnold in the 18th minute.

Southend took the lead after 26 minutes when Harry Phillips’ cross from the left picked out Sam Dalby and he headed home.

Jordan Davies saw a free-kick deflect wide as the visitors looked to hit back before the break, but the Shrimpers extended their lead early in the second half.

James Dunne’s ball over the top found Rhys Murphy and the experienced striker coolly slotted in.

Wrexham pulled a goal back shortly afterwards through Jamie Reckord and it was 2-2 after 66 minutes when Dior Angus tapped in a Tyler French cross.

Davies hit the foot of a post for the visitors and Murphy pulled a late chance wide as the game ended all square.

