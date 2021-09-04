Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021
Sport

Ryan Colclough nets late winner as Altrincham strike back against sorry Dover

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:18 pm
Former Wigan winger Ryan Colclough netted the hosts’ winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Wigan winger Ryan Colclough netted the hosts' winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ryan Colclough’s late penalty secured Altrincham a 3-2 home win over National League basement boys Dover after the Robins twice fought back from a goal down.

After Koby Arthur’s seventh-minute effort had been cancelled out by Dan Mooney midway through the first half, Aaron Cosgrave put Dover back in front just before the hour mark.

Substitute A-Jay Leitch-Smith then netted a second equaliser for the hosts in the 71st minute, before Colclough converted from the penalty spot with four minutes of normal time remaining.

While Altrincham now have six points from three games, Dover are yet to get one on the board in a season they started on minus 12.

