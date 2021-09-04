Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Joel Mumbongo goal sends Accrington second

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:18 pm
Joel Mumbongo, on loan from Burnley, was on target for Accrington (Mike Egerton/PA).
Joel Mumbongo, on loan from Burnley, was on target for Accrington (Mike Egerton/PA).

Joel Mumbongo scored his first league goal as Accrington moved up to second place in League One with a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury.

Burnley loan striker Mumbongo struck in the 15th minute, firing home from four yards after the ball fell to him when Marko Marosi pushed out Colby Bishop’s close-range header from a Ross Sykes cross.

The Shrews, who have now lost five of their six league games, almost hit right back with a volley from Tom Bloxham that was superbly kept out by Toby Savin, but that was their only real chance of the half.

Stanley continued to press and Bishop was unlucky as he was inches away from connecting with a Mumbongo cross after 27 minutes.

Shrewsbury came out with more purpose after the break, an Elliott Bennett cross flashing across the face of goal.

However Stanley soon took charge again, with Sean McConville denied by the legs of Marosi after 57 minutes.

Savin kept out Daniel Udoh, while Marosi dived low to deny Ethan Hamilton and Harry Pell and the Shrews could not find an equaliser despite nine minutes of added time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal