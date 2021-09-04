Dom Telford’s strike earns a point for Newport

Newport and Leyton Orient shared an entertaining 2-2 draw in their League Two clash at Rodney Parade.

Giant Orient striker Harry Smith scored in either half for Kenny Jackett’s impressive side and it looked like the visitors would claim a deserved three points.

Newport captain Matty Dolan grabbed yet another goal with a penalty, but Dom Telford’s late strike meant the teams took a point apiece.

Both goalkeepers had superb starts to the game. Newport’s Joe Day produced a quite incredible double save to deny Aaron Drinan.

At the other end, Dolan shot on target but was denied by Lawrence Vigouroux.

Orient took the lead when Smith headed home Theo Archibald’s corner. In the minute added to an entertaining first half, Timmy Abraham was felled in the box and Dolan slotted home.

The fans inside Rodney Parade held a minute of applause in the 49th minute and many stood to remember the late Justin Edinburgh who managed both Newport and Orient.

Orient’s second saw captain Darren Pratley get to the byline and his cross was on a plate for Smith who needed no second invitation to power home a header.

County equalised when Cameron Norman’s long throw was flicked on by Mickey Demetriou and substitute Telford finished.