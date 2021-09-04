Jack Payne penalty earns Swindon dramatic point at Stevenage

Jack Payne’s stoppage-time penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Swindon at Stevenage.

It capped a chaotic ending to the game which was marred by ugly scenes in the away end at the Lamex Stadium and players squaring up to each other after the final whistle.

Chris Lines almost blasted Stevenage into a 16th-minute lead when his powerful strike from outside the box had to be pushed over by Jojo Wollacott.

Payne then came within a whisker of putting the visitors ahead when his long-range strike took a deflection before Joseph Anang somehow tipped it onto the bar.

The deadlock was broken by the home side after 54 minutes when Ben Coker caught Ben Gladwin napping in his own area, sneaking in before finding the net from a tight angle.

That looked set to earn Stevenage all three points but Swindon were given a penalty at the death when Jayden Mitchell-Lawson was sent sprawling, with Payne smashing his spot-kick down the middle.