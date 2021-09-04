Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Rudoni at the double as Wimbledon hit back to stun Oxford

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:23 pm
AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni (right) celebrates his side’s third goal (Tess Derry/PA).
Oxford missed the chance to go top of League One as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

The high-flyers led at the break thanks to Mark Sykes’ opener in added time, but the Dons turned it around in style, with Jack Rudoni’s brace and a goal from Will Nightingale doing the damage.

United started well, with Jordan Thorniley, Matt Taylor and James Henry all going close inside the opening 25 minutes.

Dapo Mebude wasted a good chance for the Dons when he fired straight at Jordan Stevens after 34 minutes.

Sykes then put Oxford ahead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time after he robbed Anthony Hartigan of the ball and coolly fired home.

But, in the 55th minute, Rudoni levelled for the hosts after getting on the end of Nightingale’s knock-down.

Cameron Brannagan volleyed inches wide after 69 minutes after being picked out by Anthony Forde and Nightingale then put Wimbledon ahead after nodding home from Hartigan’s 78th-minute corner.

And it was game over three minutes later when Rudoni expertly slotted home following a fine counter-attack.

