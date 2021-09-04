Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Davies helps Tranmere snatch victory over Hartlepool

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:26 pm
Tom Davies netted a late winner for Tranmere against Hartlepool (David Davies/PA)
Tom Davies scored an 89th-minute winner as Tranmere beat Hartlepool 1-0 to secure their first league victory since the opening day of the season.

Davies headed home after Pools had dominated the contest, with Rovers finishing strongly to steal all three points.

Hartlepool threatened in the first half with Jamie Sterry striking a post and the dangerous Tyler Burey a constant threat.

David Ferguson had already headed over from a Burey cross when Sterry’s drive cannoned back off the upright and captain Nicky Featherstone’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

The second half brought more of the same, Will Goodwin putting an inviting ball across that Pools couldn’t convert while an off-the ball tangle between Gary Liddle and Elliott Nevitt sparked an angry melee.

The visitors made a double change after Burey pulled his hamstring and Goodwin should have scored moments after as he guided Sterry’s cross just wide.

But Tranmere finished well and Davies had already seen two efforts off target when he rose to meet substitute Josh Hawkes’ cross to win the game.

