Tom Davies helps Tranmere snatch victory over Hartlepool

Tom Davies scored an 89th-minute winner as Tranmere beat Hartlepool 1-0 to secure their first league victory since the opening day of the season.

Davies headed home after Pools had dominated the contest, with Rovers finishing strongly to steal all three points.

Hartlepool threatened in the first half with Jamie Sterry striking a post and the dangerous Tyler Burey a constant threat.

David Ferguson had already headed over from a Burey cross when Sterry’s drive cannoned back off the upright and captain Nicky Featherstone’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

The second half brought more of the same, Will Goodwin putting an inviting ball across that Pools couldn’t convert while an off-the ball tangle between Gary Liddle and Elliott Nevitt sparked an angry melee.

The visitors made a double change after Burey pulled his hamstring and Goodwin should have scored moments after as he guided Sterry’s cross just wide.

But Tranmere finished well and Davies had already seen two efforts off target when he rose to meet substitute Josh Hawkes’ cross to win the game.