Weymouth hold off Solihull fightback to clinch 4-3 win

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 5:52 pm
Josh McQuoid was on target for Weymouth (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Bradley Ash scored twice as Weymouth held off a Solihull fightback to clinch a 4-3 away National League win.

Josh Leslie-Smith put the visitors ahead after eight minutes, played through by Josh McQuoid and finishing low into the left corner.

Ash made it two in the 21st minute, pouncing after the Solihull defence failed to deal with a Sean Shields ball in.

Joe Sbarra pulled one back for the hosts as he raced on to a ball played in behind and poked a finish past Ross Fitzsimons, but Ash struck again at the end of the first half.

The striker chased a long ball, cut inside on his left foot and curled a shot into the net.

McQuoid made it 4-1 three minutes into the second half, firing into the bottom corner after attacking from the right.

But Solihull were not finished and Sbarra got his second in the 70th minute, tapping home a low cross from Justin Donawa.

Sbarra was presented with a hat-trick chance in stoppage time when Jordan Cranston went down to earn his side a penalty. His effort was saved by Fitzsimons, but Andy Dallas followed up to score.

The goal set up a grandstand finish and Solihull applied plenty of late pressure, but Weymouth held out.

