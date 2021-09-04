Matt Taylor content with point as Exeter cancelled out by Forest Green

Exeter manager Matt Taylor felt it was two good teams cancelling each other out as the Grecians were held to a goalless draw by Forest Green Rovers at St James Park.

Rovers had the better of the chances, but Exeter perhaps shaded possession and were left to rue that lack of quality in the final third.

At the other end, Cameron Dawson made two or three fine saves to repel a Rovers side that had plundered 17 goals in eight games before their trip to sunny Devon.

“I thought they were the better team in the first half, but we had more intent, purpose and field position in the second half, but neither team could quite get that opening,” Taylor said.

“It often happens when formations are like that, it is a match-up all over the pitch and they moved the ball better than we did first half and utilised the space better than we did.

“Second half, we were where we needed to be, but without the actual end to it, but I felt that was two good teams on show.

“I think our back three and their back three were probably the players that came out with most credit in relation to their play and sometimes that happens.

“John Yems (Crawley manager) said he had seen the champions when Forest Green beat his side 6-3. I think it’s too early to say things like that, but they are certainly a top end League Two side, judged on what I have seen today and their squad.

“I think there are a lot of teams in this league waiting for that perfect moment and that perfect moment may never come but, in terms of personnel, they are certainly stronger than we are at the moment.”

Forest Green had the first chance of the game when former Exeter loanee Kane Wilson got in on the right, but he was denied by a terrific save by Cameron Dawson.

From the resulting corner, the ball looked destined for the net, but it rolled across goal and behind with two Rovers players sliding in but unable to get the crucial touch.

Exeter were seeing plenty of the ball, but their execution in the final third was letting them down too often.

Matt glanced another header wide, while Sam Nombe was off target for Exeter after being put through on goal by Matt Jay.

Dawson again came to Exeter’s rescue, saving superbly to deny Matt, while Baily Cargill volleyed wide after an error by Pierce Sweeney, but it was a game where defences were largely on top.

Rovers boss Rob Edwards was in agreement with Taylor, saying: “We knew what we were coming up against today, coming up against similar opposition and it becomes a bit man to man.

“They are a good team, at home with the fans. But we had a real professionalism about us. I thought we had a bit of steel and looked mature today.

“It was a really mature away performance. We quietened the fans down well and at times we showed some real quality and bravery. It was a good, tactical battle.

“They have got some good payers and you can see they are well coached and they have got some threats.

“We defended very well and because of the chances we had, I do think we deserved to take the three points.

“We had some good chances in the second half. I was really pleased with the lads today. We came here to do a job and if you don’t win it, you pick up a point.

“We are always happy if we keep a clean sheet. I knew they would come because we have got good defenders and we want to keep the ball out of the net.

“We showed a good balance of being pragmatic and then having a threat in an attacking sense so that was really pleasing.”