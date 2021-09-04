Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Bronze and Bolt geared up, Max clinches home pole – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 6:04 pm
Lucy Bronze (left) Usain Bolt and Max Verstappen (Nick Potts/Nigel French/Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 4.

Football

Lucy Bronze geared up for Manchester City’s Super League title challenge.

Toni Duggan was ready to kick off Everton’s season.

The EFL sent a strong anti-racism message.

Raimundo Mendes’ title-winning strike at the Paralympics drew high praise.

Usain Bolt geared up for Soccer Aid.

And Roberto Carlos showed him how its done.

Rest of the World manager Harry Redknapp selected singers Yungblud and Tom Grennan as his full-backs… in a line-up containing Roberto Carlos, Pablo Zabaleta and Patrice Evra.

Formula One

Robert Kubica answered the call at Alfa Romeo after Kimi Raikkonen’s positive Covid-19 test.

Max Verstappen was delighted with pole at his home grand prix.

One proud crowd.

Lewis Hamilton was thankful.

Lando Norris did his homework.

Carlos Sainz suffered a major shunt.

Paralympics

Amazing haul so far from ParalympicsGB ahead of the final day of action.

Also on the penultimate day in Tokyo…

Back home again.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen feared for the future of the five-day game.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua put in the hard yards.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith reflected on a successful night in Brussels.

Shooting

New car day for Amber Hill.

