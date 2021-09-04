Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Simon Weaver praises Harrogate for staying calm amid Mansfield red-card drama

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 6:16 pm
Simon Weaver praised his side for keeping their cool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Simon Weaver praised his side for keeping their cool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was delighted to see his players keep their cool in a dramatic game that saw two home players sent off and eight other bookings as his unbeaten side went top of League Two with a 3-1 win at Mansfield.

Both red cards came in the 73rd minute, with Harrogate 2-1 ahead, as Ollie Clarke went for a foul as last man and Stephen Quinn was dismissed for striking an opponent.

Harrogate kept their composure and put the game to bed on 81 minutes when George Thomson struck.

“There was quite a bit of controversy and drama and we were the pantomime villains today,” Weaver said.

“I was quite proud of the team for showing discipline and not getting anyone sent off which was vital.

“We said at half-time don’t turn their fans against us as they do get behind their team and that can be hard to play against.

“The control of the players was as important as passing the ball and defending and all the other components of the game.

“I thought we deserved the three points and at times we played some really exciting attacking football.”

He added: “It was a real challenge going 1-0 down straight from the off, especially in front of Mansfield’s support which is really passionate and right behind the team.

“But our support couldn’t have been louder or more passionate for the numbers we brought and I thought the lads delivered a very passionate performance as well.”

Rhys Oates tucked away a far post cross by Stephen McLaughlin to put Mansfield ahead on three minutes only to see Luke Armstrong head home Thomson’s corner two minutes later.

Armstrong’s flick from Alex Pattison’s cross then gave Jack Muldoon space to put Harrogate ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Stags were reduced to nine men on 73 minutes as Clarke was sent off for a foul on Jack Diamond while Quinn quickly followed for kicking Josh Falkingham in the melee that ensued.

Thomson then sealed the points and Stags’ third straight defeat on 81 minutes with a close-range header from a Lewis Page corner.

On the first red card, Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “I am not sure it’s a clear goalscoring opportunity.

“Richard Nartey is a yard or so behind. I don’t think that was clear enough to send him off. We will have a good look at it and appeal it.”

On the second, Clough added: “The assistant said he’d seen a kick by Stephen Quinn and if that’s the case it’s inexcusable and he will be fined and dealt with accordingly.

“There was no excuse for that at all, especially with his experience.

“The performance overall wasn’t too bad. We just keep conceding very poor goals at very poor times and making poor decisions.

“I was pleased that, at 3-1 with nine men, they could have gone on and scored four or five and the scoreline could have been a lot worse.

“We have had a bad three weeks and we now have to press the reset button and start again next Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal