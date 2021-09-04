Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gary Bowyer defends Salford’s performances after latest defeat

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 6:24 pm
Gary Bowyer’s Salford are struggling (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gary Bowyer insisted Salford are going about things “in the right way” after their poor start to the season continued with defeat at Carlisle.

Josh Morris scored a deserved equaliser for the visitors before half-time to cancel out Brennan Dickenson’s opener but Jon Mellish struck in the second period to earn victory for Carlisle.

Defeat left pre-season promotion favourites Salford with just five points from their opening six League Two games but Bowyer feels performances have warranted more.

“We should have been out of sight by half-time,” said Bowyer, whose side have lost three of their last four league fixtures.

“Some of our football was terrific. But we have been like that in the first six games.

“We need to be more clinical in the final third and we must deal with the long throw that goes in (for Carlisle’s first goal) and a pumped ball into the box (for the second).

“But that is part of the game. Teams play how they want to play but we must deal with it.

“For large parts we controlled the game. In these six games, we have come across three or four goalies who have probably played the game of their lives.

“The way we are going about things is the right way. But we must be a bit more clinical while at the other end make sure we defend two balls into the box.

“We didn’t have enough attempts or work the goalie enough in the second half as we did the first. But we had balls flash across the box that someone should have been on the end of.

“We are doing the right thing bar that last little bit.”

Carlisle boss Chris Beech praised Mellish’s impact at both ends of the pitch after the midfielder – who scored 16 times last season – opened his account for the season and secured his side a first home league win since April 6.

“Jon has broken his duck but he is also valuable at stopping goals against,” Beech said.

“I know without looking he will have run longer and harder than anyone else. That’s what he does and long may it continue.

“I have never known someone to score 16 and not one of them from penalties or free-kicks.

“He was brilliant today and more than his goal, he stopped them scoring near the end so that is equally important.

“At 2-1, you are always a little bit nervous, especially when the official puts up four minutes of added time. But the lads stood strong, defended well and they deserved their victory.

“Salford have great players so at times they are going to do very good things. But we kept them quiet.”

