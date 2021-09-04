Gary Bowyer defends Salford’s performances after latest defeat

Gary Bowyer insisted Salford are going about things “in the right way” after their poor start to the season continued with defeat at Carlisle.

Josh Morris scored a deserved equaliser for the visitors before half-time to cancel out Brennan Dickenson’s opener but Jon Mellish struck in the second period to earn victory for Carlisle.

Defeat left pre-season promotion favourites Salford with just five points from their opening six League Two games but Bowyer feels performances have warranted more.

“We should have been out of sight by half-time,” said Bowyer, whose side have lost three of their last four league fixtures.

“Some of our football was terrific. But we have been like that in the first six games.

“We need to be more clinical in the final third and we must deal with the long throw that goes in (for Carlisle’s first goal) and a pumped ball into the box (for the second).

“But that is part of the game. Teams play how they want to play but we must deal with it.

“For large parts we controlled the game. In these six games, we have come across three or four goalies who have probably played the game of their lives.

“The way we are going about things is the right way. But we must be a bit more clinical while at the other end make sure we defend two balls into the box.

“We didn’t have enough attempts or work the goalie enough in the second half as we did the first. But we had balls flash across the box that someone should have been on the end of.

“We are doing the right thing bar that last little bit.”

Carlisle boss Chris Beech praised Mellish’s impact at both ends of the pitch after the midfielder – who scored 16 times last season – opened his account for the season and secured his side a first home league win since April 6.

“Jon has broken his duck but he is also valuable at stopping goals against,” Beech said.

“I know without looking he will have run longer and harder than anyone else. That’s what he does and long may it continue.

“I have never known someone to score 16 and not one of them from penalties or free-kicks.

“He was brilliant today and more than his goal, he stopped them scoring near the end so that is equally important.

“At 2-1, you are always a little bit nervous, especially when the official puts up four minutes of added time. But the lads stood strong, defended well and they deserved their victory.

“Salford have great players so at times they are going to do very good things. But we kept them quiet.”