Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Joe Quigley continues fine scoring run with penalty as Yeovil edge past Halifax

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 7:16 pm
Former Bournemouth frontman Joe Quigley continued his scoring run for the Glovers (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former Bournemouth frontman Joe Quigley continued his scoring run for the Glovers (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Yeovil beat Halifax 1-0 in their Vanarama National League clash at Huish Park with a first-half penalty from in-form Joe Quigley.

The Glovers took the lead in the 14th minute after Tom Knowles went down in the box under a challenge from Town defender Niall Maher.

Former Bournemouth forward Quigley, who scored a brace in the win at Aldershot on Bank Holiday Monday, made no mistake as he drilled the ball straight down the middle for his fourth goal in three games.

Halifax were unfortunate not to equalise early in the second half when Matthew Warburton’s free-kick was saved and Jordan Slew fired the rebound against the post.

During stoppage-time, Shayman boss Pete Wild was shown a red card after his frustrations at the officials boiled over on the touchline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal