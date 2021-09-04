Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The rise of Catalans Dragons – from expansion team to the top of Super League

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 8:29 pm Updated: September 4, 2021, 8:31 pm
Catalans Dragons’ Josh Drinkwater is tackled during the Magic Weekend game with St Helens (Richard Sellers/PA)
Catalans Dragons’ incredible season continues after beating St Helens at Magic Weekend to win the League Leaders’ Shield.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key factors that have helped the French club’s growth in the Super League.

2007 Challenge Cup

Rugby League – Catalans Dragons Walkabout – Wembley Stadium
Mick Potter was the coach who took Catalans to the 2007 Challenge Cup final (Sean Dempsey/PA)

After joining the Super League in 2006, Catalans managed to progress to the final of the 2007 Challenge Cup. The Dragons beat Hull FC and Wigan in the quarter-final and semi-finals, respectively, to become the first-ever French club to reach the competition’s final, but were defeated by St Helens.

Success under Steve

Steve McNamara File Photo
Steve McNamara, Catalans Dragons coach (Richard Sellers/PA)

Steve McNamara joined the Dragons in 2017 and has been at the helm for their rise to the top.

Catalans were struggling at the bottom of the table and have seen a transformation after the former England coach’s appointment, winning the Challenge Cup in 2018 and gradually moving up the Super League table each year.

2018 Challenge Cup victory

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves – Ladbrokes Challenge Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Catalans Dragons’s Remi Casty lifts the Challenge Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Catalans first made their mark as serious challengers in the Super League when they beat Warrington 20-14 in the 2018 Challenge Cup.

The French side were unfancied leading up to the final, and became the first team from outside of England to win the trophy.

Super Sam

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Emerald Headingley Stadium
Sam Tomkins has been key for Catalans Dragons (Richard Sellers/PA)

One of the most experienced players in the side, full-back Sam Tomkins has become an integral part of McNamara’s squad since joining Catalans in 2019.

The England captain has had an impressive season so far, helping the team win 19 of their 21 games so far and currently sits at the top of the Man of Steel ratings.

Nou horizons in Europe

Dragons’ rise to the top of the Super League has helped to grow and develop rugby league in France with the country declaring its intention to bid to host the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

The side boasts a range of young French talent, including 22-year-old half-back, Arthur Mourgue and 22-year-old centre, Mathieu Laguerre.

Their influence has spread, and in 2019 they beat Wigan 33-16 at the Nou Camp in Barcelona in front of 31,555 fans, setting a record Super League crowd.

