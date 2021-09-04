Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021
New Zealand level T20 series with four-wicket win over England

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 10:39 pm Updated: September 4, 2021, 10:42 pm
Sophie Devine hit a half century (Zac Goodwin/PA)
New Zealand levelled their T20 series with England with a four-wicket win at Hove.

Captain Sophie Devine struck a half century as the White Ferns bounced back from a poor showing in the first match to hold on for victory, despite losing four wickets for 28 runs at the back end of the innings.

It was a marked improvement from New Zealand’s performance in the first match, which was littered with dropped catches, fielding errors and troubles at the crease.

England Women v New Zealand Women – Second IT20 – The 1st Central County Ground
England’s Danni Wyatt (right) top-scored for England (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Devine was involved in two of those dropped catches and had made just two runs at Chelmsford but showed none of the struggles this time, scoring 50 from 41 balls.

England were put in to bat but struggled to get going, scoring just 127 for seven from their 20 overs, with Danni Wyatt top-scoring with 35.

The first wicket to fall was Tammy Beaumont, who had previously scored 97 but this time was bowled by Jess Kerr for just 14 runs.

Nat Sciver and Amy Jones then fell in quick succession, including a golden duck for the latter.

Sophia Dunkley looked to be building a solid partnership with Wyatt before Leigh Kasperek was able to get down low and take a tidy catch off her own bowling, dismissing the 23-year-old for 21.

Maia Bouchier did not look out of place at the crease on debut, although she was nearly run out on a few occasions. Bouchier made 25 before becoming Hannah Rowe’s second wicket of the game as England reached 127.

Unlike in the previous match, England’s bowlers struggled to find their rhythm, with Tash Farrant and Freya Davies expensive despite taking wickets.

New Zealand struggled to get going at the start of their innings and the accumulation of dot balls forced a risky run which ran out Suzie Bates after a direct hit from the fielder, with Devine also dropped by Sarah Glenn off a Sophie Ecclestone delivery.

Just as it was looking straightforward for New Zealand with less than a run a ball needed, Amy Satterthwaite was bowled trying to paddle the ball to fine leg off Davies.

Devine had looked set, having hit four sixes during her time at the crease, but was caught at long-on off the bowling of Farrant, with her side needing just 28 more runs.

Mady Villiers took two catches, including a stunning effort off her own bowling which was almost behind her, but it was not enough as New Zealand reached the required target with four wickets and 10 balls remaining.

