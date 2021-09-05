Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Great Britain claim wheelchair basketball bronze on final day of Tokyo Games

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 7:36 am Updated: September 5, 2021, 9:39 am
Great Britain claimed bronze in the wheelchair basketball (John Walton/PA)
Great Britain claimed bronze in the wheelchair basketball (John Walton/PA)

Bronze for Great Britain in basketball and badminton brought down the curtain on a medal-laden campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics.

GB finished as runners-up in the overall table for the second successive Games following a total of 124 podium places: 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze.

The men’s wheelchair basketball team clinched the country’s penultimate medal in Japan by defeating Spain 68-58 in their third-place play-off.

Gaz Choudhry – who has been coaching the team after head coach Haj Bhania tested positive for Covid-19 prior to departure to Japan – was once again GB’s top scorer, registering 19 points, with Terry Bywater adding 14.

“All we’ve done with this medal is validate this team to the outside, but for us internally, we were validated already,” said Choudhry.

“This bronze medal is for everyone else. We know where we were but, now we’ve won it, it definitely feels more than a bronze.

“It was the collective identity of this group. We’ve had so many knock backs all summer. We relied on that experience of being resilient and being courageous.”

Krysten Coombs then had the final say with the shuttlecock.

He bounced back from Saturday’s semi-final loss to second seed Krishna Nagar by coming from a game down to beat Brazil’s Vitor Goncalves Tavares 12-21 21-10 21-16 in the SH6 bronze medal match.

“It’s a dream come true. To be able to come away from these amazing Games with a bronze medal, it’s just unreal,” said Coombs.

“It’s an awesome sport as you can see, and there’s so many opportunities with it as well.

“I’d like to think I can inspire other kids with dwarfism at home, that there is a journey and you can be successful with it.”

Earlier, six-time Paralympic gold medallist David Weir finished fifth in the men’s T54 marathon in a season’s best time of one hour, 29 minutes and 45 seconds.

Fellow Briton Johnboy Smith was 10th in 1:32:25, while compatriot Derek Rae crossed the line ninth in the T46 race in 2:47:04.

Switzerland’s Marcel Hug won the T54 event in a time of 1:24:02, 20 seconds ahead of Chinese athlete Zhang Yong, with American Daniel Romanchuk third.

Weir said: “I’ve gone under 1:30 which I haven’t done for a few years, so I’m pleased with that.

“I knew it would be quick at the front but I am disappointed because I thought I was going to get a bronze medal today. But I tried my best, it just wasn’t quite enough.

“Credit to them, they (top three) were on another level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]