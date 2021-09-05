Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathan Patterson feels Scotland well poised after defeating Moldova

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 9:02 am
Scotland’s Nathan Patterson has turned his attention to Austria after Moldova win (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nathan Patterson believes Scotland’s World Cup qualifying win over Moldova sets Steve Clarke’s side up nicely for the crunch game against Austria on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old Rangers right-back made his first start for the national side on Saturday night in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 40,869 fans – the biggest at Hampden Park since before the pandemic – and it was his drive in the 13th minute which was parried by visiting keeper Cristian Avram to allow striker Lyndon Dykes to finish from close range.

The Scots missed several more chances to make the 1-0 scoreline more emphatic but the victory took them into third place in Group F with eight points from five fixtures, two points behind Israel, who beat Austria 5-2, and seven behind runaway group leaders Denmark, who have the maximum 15 points.

Scotland’s Nathan Patterson celebrates after team-mate Lyndon Dyke scored (Andrew Milligan/PA)

As the battle to take second place and a play-off spot behind inevitable group winners Denmark hots up, Scotland travel to Vienna for what could be a pivotal fixture.

Patterson, who won his third cap, said: “We obviously created loads of chances but we never had the clinical finish at the end, but we did well to keep a clean sheet, see the game out and got the win.

“We got the three points, which was the main focus, and now we can go over to Austria with a little bit of form and hopefully we can take the game to them.

“You need to start fast and take the game to the opposition and I think we did that.

Moldova’s Igor Armas (left) and Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes battle for the ball (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Sometimes we were a little slack in our press but in the second half we got it together and didn’t allow them any opportunities.

“The crowd is a boost. Obviously we are getting the crowds back in the stadiums for a bit more atmosphere and it’s enjoyable.

“They got behind us and it showed in the performance.”

Patterson caught the eye, particularly in the first-half, with his driving runs down the right flank which pinned back the group minnows.

Scotland’s Billy Gilmour in action against Moldova (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, man-of-the-match was former Gers youth player, 20-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is now on loan at Norwich City from Chelsea and who was winning his fifth cap.

Patterson said: “It is obviously great to be picked but also great to be picked with someone you have worked with through the levels and it is good to see young players getting opportunities.

“We both play with confidence and no fear and it shows on the pitch.

“You have to be confident, that is the main thing. You can’t hide and you can’t be shy, you have to get on the ball and show what you are made of and I feel both me and Billy have done that since we have come in.”

