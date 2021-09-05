Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trent Alexander Arnold wants to prove himself on the international stage

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 10:20 am
Trent Alexander-Arnold admits his performances for England have been mediocre (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold admits his performances for England have been “mediocre” but he is determined to change that.

The right-back, who turns 23 next month, is a Champions League and Premier League winner but has played just 13 times for his country and managed just four full matches since his debut in June 2018.

He faces considerable competition in his position with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James all in contention, but even so there are no excuses from Alexander-Arnold, who was dropped by Gareth Southgate in March, won his place back for Euro 2020 but was injured in the penultimate game before the tournament and missed out.

“To be fair, since I’ve come into the squad, I haven’t really been the best version of myself, I haven’t put in the performances I have regularly for my club,” he is quoted as saying by several newspapers.

“I expect more for myself when I play for England. That’s what I try to do every time I get the opportunity and hopefully now over the next week I am given an opportunity to perform and am able to take it.

“I had a really good game a few years back in the Nations League third-place play-off against Switzerland (in 2019).

“I thought I played really well then but I just couldn’t hit the ground running after that.

“Other than that they have been mediocre performances by my standard and that’s what I need to improve. That’s what I have been working on.

“I think it is just not finding form and finding the level I need and the level I demand on a daily basis. I have just not been able to reach that bar.”

