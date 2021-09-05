Sport In pictures – best battles, triumphs and celebrations of Tokyo Paralympics By Press Association September 5, 2021, 12:02 pm Hannah Cockroft won two gold medals (John Walton/PA) Tokyo 2020 drew to a close on Sunday following an impressive medal-laden Paralympics for Great Britain as they claimed 124 medals. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images behind the fierce battles, triumphs and celebrations of this summer’s Games. Three large inflatable Agitos during the opening ceremony (Bob Martin for OIS/PA) Dame Sarah Storey became Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian after fighting back to take the 17th gold medal of her career (Tim Goode/PA) Jonnie Peacock claimed joint bronze after a photo finish in the men’s 100m – T64 final (OIS/PA) Hannah Cockroft poses with the scoreboard showing her new world record time after winning the women’s 100m T34 final (Tim Goode/PA) Jody Cundy celebrates on the podium with his silver medal following the men’s C4/C5 1000m time trial (Tim Goode/PA) Italy’s Ambra Sabatini (centre), Martina Caironi (right) and Monica Graziana Contrafatto finished first, second and third respectively in the women’s T63 100 meters final (Emilio Morenatti/AP) Sir Lee Pearson (centre) with his gold medal after winning the dressage individual (grade two) alongside second-placed Pepo Such of Austria and third-placed ParalympicsGB team-mate Georgia Wilson (John Walton/PA) It was a wet ride for Sarah Storey in the women’s C1-3 road race (Tim Goode/PA) Emma Wiggs celebrates winning the gold medal in the women’s va’a single 200m – VL2 final (John Walton/PA) Aled Davies after winning gold in the men’s F42 shot put (John Walton/PA) Breanna Clark dances in the rain after winning the women’s 400m T20 final (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) David Smith mounted a fightback to retain his Paralympic title in Boccia’s BC1 class (Tim Goode/PA) Kadeena Cox smashed the world record as she retained her C4-5 500m time trial title (ParalympicsGB/imagecomms/PA) Britain’s Ayaz Bhuta (left) and Stuart Robinson celebrate after winning the wheelchair rugby gold medal match against the US (Shuji Kajiyama/AP) Hannah Cockroft (right) reacts to winning the women’s 800m T34 final with Kare Adenegan, who claimed silver (imagecommsralympicsGB/PA) Ben Watson celebrates winning the men’s C1-3 road race (Tim Goode/PA) Lora Fachie (left) and pilot Corrine Hall on the podium with the silver medal from the women’s B time trial (Tim Goode/PA) Holland celebrate after defeating Germany in the women’s wheelchair basketball semi-final (Kiichiro Sato/AP) Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham after winning men’s B 1000m time trial gold (PA Wire via DPA) Archer Phoebe Paterson Pine celebrates winning the women’s individual compound open gold (Tim Goode/PA) Marcel Hug reacts to winning the men’s T54 1500m final (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) Jonathan Broom-Edwards celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men’s high jump – T64 (John Walton/PA) Germany’s Markus Rehm (centre) claimed gold in the men’s long jump T64, pictured here with silver winner Dimitri Pavade (right) and third-placed Trenten Merrill (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) Jordanne Whiley celebrates after winning the women’s singles bronze medal match (Tim Goode/PA) Britain’s wheelchair rugby players receive their gold medals during the awarding ceremony (Shuji Kajiyama/AP) Great Britain’s Reece Dunn (left), Bethany Firth, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Jordan Catchpole after winning gold during the mixed 4x100m freestyle – S14 (Tim Goode/PA) USA’s Oksana Masters celebrates after wining the women’s H5 road race (Emilio Morenatti/PA) Vinicius Goncalves Rodrigues of Brazil (right) in flight as he wins the men’s 100m T63 final (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) Great Britain’s Sophie Hahn celebrates winning gold in the women’s 100m – T38 (John Walton/PA) Thomas Young with the union flag after winning gold in the men’s 100m – T38 (John Walton/PA) British star Kadeena Cox ended with a fourth-placed finish in the T38 400 metres final (John Walton/PA) South Africa’s Anrune Weyers reacts after winning the women’s T47 400m final (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) Great Britain’s Ali Jawad celebrates after the second lift in the men’s -59 kg final where he placed sixth (Tim Goode/PA) Australia’s Rowan Crothers reacts to winning the men’s 50m freestyle – S10 final (John Walton/PA) Jaco Van Gass (left) celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men’s C3 3000m individual pursuit alongside Finlay Graham with his silver (Tim Goode/PA) Brazil’s Gabriel Geraldo Do Santos Araujo after winning the silver medal in the men’s 100m backstroke – S2 final (Emilio Morenatti/AP) Poor visibility for the riders during the men’s C1-3 road race (Tim Goode/PA) Japan’s Yujiro Seto (left) defeats Georgia’s Giorgi Gamjashvili in men’s 66kg judo bronze medal match (Kiichiro Sato/AP) Great Britain’s (left-right) Nathan Maguire, Ali Smith, Libby Clegg, guide Chris Clarke and Jonnie Peacock after winning bronze in the universal 4x100m (John Walton/PA) The Paralympic cauldron will next be lit at Paris 2024 (Shuji Kajiyama/AP) Already a subscriber? 