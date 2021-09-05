Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman to miss Serbia clash through injury

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 8:09 pm
Republic of Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman is out of the World Cup qualifier against Serbia through injury (Niall Carson/PA)
Seamus Coleman is out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Tuesday evening.

The 32-year-old Ireland skipper suffered an injury in Saturday evening’s 1-1 Group A draw with Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium and will not be available as Stephen Kenny’s men attempt to secure a first win of the campaign at the fifth time of asking against the group leaders.

Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie has been drafted into the squad in Coleman’s place and will meet up with his team-mates ahead of training on Monday.

A Football Association of Ireland statement said: “Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will miss the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Serbia due to injury.

“The Ireland skipper suffered an injury during the 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan and will miss the match at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, September 7.

“Cyrus Christie has been called up and will link up with the squad later tomorrow ahead of MD-1 training at the Aviva Stadium.”

Coleman’s absence represents a further blow for Kenny, who had already lost defender Dara O’Shea to injury and striker Shane Long to a positive Covid-19 test since his squad met up in Dublin.

The Everton man lined up at right-wing back in Wednesday evening’s unfortunate 2-1 defeat in Portugal and on the right side of a back three against the Azeris.

Tottenham’s Matt Doherty, who started at left-wing-back in Faro, took over on the right on Saturday, while Andrew Omobamidele performed admirably in the back three as a replacement for O’Shea in Portugal.

Ireland have collected just a single point from their opening four games in the group and their chances of qualification have realistically gone.

