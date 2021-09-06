Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah to leave Arsenal?

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 7:16 am
Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah (John Walton/Brian Lawless/PA)
What the papers say

Arsenal could lose Eddie Nketiah in the summer with the Gunners not able to claim back a penny, reports The Sun. The paper says the 22-year-old is stalling on the signing of a new deal at the Emirates, meaning he is able to start talking to other clubs in January.

Sticking with north London and Besiktas continue to be keen on a move for Mohamed Elneny, reports the Daily Mirror. The paper says the 29-year-old’s wage demands are currently too high for the Turkish outfit.

Mohamed Salah will be looking for wages of around £500,000-a-week in any new deal at Liverpool, reports the Mirror.

Jesse Lingard may be looking for a way out of Manchester United in January unless he gets more game-time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the first half of this season, writes the Daily Mail.

QPR keeper Seny Dieng is reportedly being pursued by Sheffield United, who had a cash influx following the sale of Aaron Ramsdale for around £24.5m to Arsenal. sun

Social media round-up

Players to watch


Andre Onana: Inter Milan are said to be looking at the 25-year-old from Ajax as a potential replacement for Samir Handanovic, reports Calciomercato.

James Rodriguez: The Colombia midfielder could be set for pastures new, with Istanbul Basaksehir eager to finalise a deal for the 30-year-old before their transfer window closes on Wednesday, writes Footmercato.

Franck Kessie: The AC Milan midfielder has reportedly turned down a new contract with both Tottenham and Chelsea having expressed an interest, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

