Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Emma Raducanu hoping to match desire of American Shelby Rogers

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 10:04 am
Emma Raducanu faces Shelby Rogers for a place in the quarter-finals of the US Open (Seth Wenig/PA)
Emma Raducanu faces Shelby Rogers for a place in the quarter-finals of the US Open (Seth Wenig/PA)

British teenager Emma Raducanu will hope to match the motivation levels of American opponent Shelby Rogers in their US Open encounter.

After her victory on Saturday the 18-year-old was probably expecting to face world number one Ash Barty but the unseeded Rogers sprang a surprise and will return in front of a partisan home crowd on Monday with eyes on the quarter-finals.

Raducanu, however, is also in decent form after dropping just a single game in a comprehensive 6-0 6-1 weekend victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and has no concerns about facing a home favourite even if she will have the full backing of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Playing in front of your home crowd you have a different level of motivation,” she said.

“(But) I’m pretty motivated for any situation I am thrown into.”

Rogers, 10 years Raducanu’s senior, has battled back from knee surgery and reached the quarter-finals last year.

But having overcome an opponent she is more than familiar with she admits she has some homework to do about the Kent teenager, who has matched her Wimbledon heroics of two months ago in reaching the fourth round.

“I’m going to have to do a little bit of scouting I think,” she said.

“But she’s fearless. She is playing very well and she’s inspired. It’s going to be a battle. I am ready for it.

“It’s really cool to see the younger generation coming up in this tournament, getting some big wins. It’s really impressive.

“Yeah, I’m going to have to bring my best tennis again in a different way I think, though. Every match. That’s the cool thing about tennis, you have to adjust every single time and make a new strategy.”

.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal