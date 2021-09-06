Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibs defender Paul McGinn gets Scotland call-up after trio withdraw from squad

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 10:32 am
Hibernian’s Paul McGinn has been called up to the Scotland squad (Jeff Holmes/PA).
Hibernian defender Paul McGinn has been called into the Scotland squad for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Austria after Steve Clarke lost three key members of his group.

Ryan Fraser, Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson have all withdrawn from the squad, prompting the manager to draft in the 30-year-old right-back, who is vice-captain at Easter Road.

McGinn, whose younger brother John is a mainstay of the Scotland squad, was first called up by Clarke for the double-header against Slovakia and Czech Republic last October but did not feature in either game.

Fraser and McLean both started the 2-0 defeat in Denmark last week, while Patterson impressed in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Moldova, but none of the trio will be available for the crucial showdown in Vienna.

The latest call-offs further deplete a squad which has already been ravaged by injury and Covid-related issued.

