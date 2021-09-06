Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New South Asian fans’ group ready to roar on Wales

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 3:10 pm
Wales fans from the South Asian community will be at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday for the World Cup qualifier against Estonia (Nigel French/PA)
Wales will be able to call on support from its South Asian community when a new fans’ group attends Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Estonia for the first time.

Amar Cymru has been launched to give the South Asian community a voice in the national team, with the group’s formation fully backed by the Football Association of Wales.

Jalal Goni formed Amar Cymru – which translates to ‘My Wales’ and resonates with the South Indian, Bangladeshi and Punjabi communities – and told the PA news agency: “I saw an FAW equality banner at a game about getting national ethnic groups to support Wales.

“You’d seen dots around the ground, but not enough when you consider Cardiff, Swansea and Wrexham are multi-cultural cities.

“We had consultations with people of South Asian heritage to see if the interest was there to watch Wales and it clearly was.

“People were buzzing to be part it after Euro 2016, they could see the rise of Wales with players like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey and wanted to be part of it.

“You’d see people from the South Asian community wearing Wales shirts on the streets but they did not go to the stadium to watch the team.

Wales v Switzerland – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group A – Baku Olympic Stadium
Amar Cymru members came together to support Wales at Euro 2020 this summer (PA)

“The safeguarding was not there in the old days and the stigma of abuse that some fans suffered had stayed attached to them.”

Neath-born Goni, who now lives in Cardiff, says he had his own hurtful experience of watching Wales as a teenage fan.

“I remember going to the Millennium Stadium for a game against Italy in 2002 and singing the national anthem,” Goni said.

“I was told to sit down by a supporter ‘because it’s not your anthem’.

“I was pleased people around me called him out for saying that, but I still felt hurt by that comment because I feel Welsh first and Bangladeshi second.

“You put it down to one narrow-minded person, but you would never tell your parents about that because you knew they’d never let you go to watch Wales play again.”

Amar Cymru members met at a Cardiff restaurant to watch Euro 2020 action when the group was launched in June.

The Estonia game will now provide the first stadium matchday experience for many South Asians.

Wales Training Session – Stadio Olimpico – Saturday June 19th
The rise of Wales over the last decade due to players like Aaron Ramsey (left) and Gareth Bale (right) have encouraged the South Asian community to support the national team (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

“Our culture is we don’t go to pubs, but we had 38 people at a restaurant for a Wales game at the Euros,” Goni said.

“We can build our culture showing our support for Wales in our own way.

“We have created a WhatsApp group to message fans and we are looking to bring more females on board.

“Our hope is that if one new fan at the stadium enjoys the experience then he or she will probably go back and tell 10 people in the community about how good it was.”

