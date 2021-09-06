Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Patrice Evra’s dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 6:03 pm
Patrice Evra and Sir Alex Ferguson enjoyed dinner together (PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 6.

Football

Patrice Evra enjoyed being back on the pitch again at Soccer Aid.

And went for dinner with his old boss.

CR7.

Patrick Bamford and Bukayo Saka had birthdays to remember.

Tyrone Mings saw some progress.

There was no end in sight for Marcus Rashford’s campaign against child hunger.

Kammy larked around.

Romelu Lukaku marked 100 caps for Belgium.

After Harry Kane took another step towards England’s scoring record, the Three Lions marked the anniversary of where it all began for Wayne Rooney.

Atletico Madrid released their new kit.

David De Gea megged his colleague.

Gareth Bale revelled in Wales’ win.

Rangers celebrated Kemar Roofe’s international debut.

…while Southampton enjoyed their summer signing’s maiden international goal.

Mario Gotze is ready for unfinished business after signing a new deal with PSV.

F1

Lewis Hamilton said goodbye to his team-mate.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan summed up a bad day for England.

Paralymipcs

Paralympics GB turned its thoughts to what comes next after a successful Games.

Golf

Sergio Garcia celebrated 15 years on the PGA Tour.

And he was not the only one celebrating.

