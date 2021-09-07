On this day in 2017: Ben Stokes gets his name on second Lord’s honours board

All-rounder Ben Stokes became the sixth England cricketer to put himself on the Lord’s honours board for batting and bowling after taking six for 22 against the West Indies on this day in 2017.

Stokes hijacked James Anderson’s headlines as West Indies were bowled out for 123 and England’s all-time leading wicket-taker was left tantalisingly on 499 wickets after a manic first day in the deciding third Test.

The Durham all-rounder came on second-change and took over in an irresistible and unbroken two-hour spell for career-best figures of 14.3-6-22-6, accounting for all-but-one of the last seven wickets to fall for 45 runs.

Asked if it was perhaps the best he had bowled in Test cricket Stokes, who had taken only 10 wickets in his previous six Tests, said: “Yes, I think so.

“Rooty (captain Joe Root) let me bowl for a long time, which I quite enjoy doing.

Stokes claimed career-best Test figures of six for 22 against West Indies at Lord’s (Nigel French/PA)

“To go out there and bowl the way I did today was a monkey off my back.”

England went on to win by nine wickets and claim the series 2-1, with Stokes top-scoring with 60 in the first innings, while Anderson surpassed 500 Test scalps by taking seven for 42 in West Indies’ second go.

Stokes already had his name on the Lord’s honours board for his 101 against New Zealand in 2015.