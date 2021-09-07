Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy voted onto ECA executive board

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 10:30 am
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been voted onto the ECA’s executive board (PA)
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been voted onto the ECA’s executive board (PA)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been voted onto the executive board of the European Club Association, just five months after his club were one of 12 involved in plans to form a breakaway Super League.

Levy will be joined on the board by representatives from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, two of the other clubs who were founder members of the league in April which quickly collapsed amid fan outrage and opposition from UEFA, national associations and governments.

Nine of the founder clubs were formally readmitted to the ECA last month after they resigned from the organisation to establish the Super League.

Three clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – remain committed to the idea of a Super League and are involved in a legal dispute with UEFA.  Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli had been the ECA’s chairman, and a member of UEFA’s ruling executive committee, until the attempted breakaway in the spring.

The news of Levy’s election was confirmed on the second day of the ECA’s general assembly in Geneva.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal