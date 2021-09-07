Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Rangers forward Ianis Hagi tests positive for Covid-19 on international duty

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 5:13 pm
Rangers’ Ianis Hagi tests positive for Covid-19 with Romania (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers’ Ianis Hagi has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Romania, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has confirmed.

The 22-year old, who set up a goal in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Liechtenstein at the weekend, will miss the match against North Macedonia and looks likely to also sit out Rangers’  Premiership clash with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The FRF released a statement which read: “Today (Tuesday) around noon, Ianis Hagi complained of slight headaches in the national team’s camp.

“He performed a quick test under the coordination of the medical staff of the national team and the result is positive. The player immediately went into isolation.

“Before today, on the occasion of this action of the national team, Ianis had performed five Covid tests, all with a negative result.”

