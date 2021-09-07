Rangers forward Ianis Hagi tests positive for Covid-19 on international duty

Rangers’ Ianis Hagi has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Romania, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has confirmed.

The 22-year old, who set up a goal in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Liechtenstein at the weekend, will miss the match against North Macedonia and looks likely to also sit out Rangers’ Premiership clash with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The FRF released a statement which read: “Today (Tuesday) around noon, Ianis Hagi complained of slight headaches in the national team’s camp.

“He performed a quick test under the coordination of the medical staff of the national team and the result is positive. The player immediately went into isolation.

“Before today, on the occasion of this action of the national team, Ianis had performed five Covid tests, all with a negative result.”