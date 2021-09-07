Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

St Mirren sign full-back Matt Millar on season-long deal

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 5:31 pm
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin, pictured, is delighted with the signing of Matt Millar (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren have signed Australian full-back Matt Millar on a deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old joins the Buddies following the expiry of his contract with A-League side Newcastle Jets.

Born in Melbourne, Millar joined Melbourne City in 2015 and also had spells with South Melbourne, and Central Coast Mariners.

He spent a spell on loan with English League One side Shrewsbury Town last season and joins Saints until the end of the 2021-22 campaign, subject to international clearance.

He told stmirren.com: “I know Scotland pretty well because my grandparents were born in Glasgow and my parents lived in Glasgow.

“I was really excited when St Mirren came in for me and I just want to hit the ground running.

“I’ve got a lot of pace and I like to get up and down the wing. I’m also a very competitive person so you’ll definitely see that.

“Hopefully I have a good week of training and can be in a position to have some impact this weekend.”

Saints manager Jim Goodwin said: “We’re delighted to get Matt in.

“I had spoken to his agent around six or seven weeks ago but we thought he was going to go to an English team. That didn’t happen and the fact he was still available made it a really easy one.

“He’ll bring a bit of pace and power to the team. He’s a good type that’s played at a decent level and I’ve no doubt that he’ll fit in well with the group.”

