Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with his Man Utd team-mates – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 5:54 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo was back at Carrington on Tuesday (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.

Football

Look who’s back.

Just 29 seconds of Declan Rice scoring.

Romelu Lukaku – mentally strong.

Manchester United recalled a memorable trip to Yorkshire.

Liverpool and Newcastle also looked back at years gone by.

Alan Shearer played a round at Loch Lomond with some other big names.

The class of ’93…

Cricket

Stuart Broad got some summer sun.

Formula One

George Russell was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s new team-mate at Mercedes.

Swimming

Adam Peaty – “chilled to perfection”.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was back in the country where he won three of his Olympic gold medals.

