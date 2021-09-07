Cristiano Ronaldo trains with his Man Utd team-mates – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.

Football

Look who’s back.

Just 29 seconds of Declan Rice scoring.

Romelu Lukaku – mentally strong.

Mindset is key to most thingsNo matter how hard the struggle is and what Bs people are saying out there keep going… — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 7, 2021

Manchester United recalled a memorable trip to Yorkshire.

No catchin' Poborsky 🏃‍♂️💨 The Reds won by four at Elland Road 25 years ago today ⏪#MUFC | #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/imvYyrMJbR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 7, 2021

Liverpool and Newcastle also looked back at years gone by.

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1996, Patrik Berger made his debut for the Reds. He went on to make 1️⃣9️⃣6️⃣ appearances and score 3️⃣5️⃣ goals for us 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OtrfLaPdKC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 7, 2021

📆 #OnThisDay 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser joined the Magpies ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ylbOMpJwWN — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 7, 2021

Alan Shearer played a round at Loch Lomond with some other big names.

The class of ’93…

Cricket

Stuart Broad got some summer sun.

Formula One

George Russell was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s new team-mate at Mercedes.

I want to take a moment to welcome @GeorgeRussell63 to the team. Through hard work he has rightly earned his spot. I look forward to seeing him grow as a driver with this great team and working with him to raise @MercedesAMGF1 higher. See you next year🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CRsgrilmUd — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 7, 2021

It’s official. Next year, I’ll be a Mercedes F1 driver. This is a special day for me and I want to say a huge thank you to @WilliamsRacing, @MercedesAMGF1 and everyone who has supported me in getting to where I am today. I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MmGA1vr9mR — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 7, 2021

Whaaat?! I thought team-mates who vacation together stay together… Was our holiday bromance all for nothing?! 🤨😂 In all seriousness super happy for you man! A well deserved opportunity that I know you’ll take full advantage of! Been a pleasure to drive alongside you!👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/h8HuX9eY2c — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) September 7, 2021

Swimming

Adam Peaty – “chilled to perfection”.

Very nice 😍 https://t.co/XL9BeXlF2t — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) September 7, 2021

Athletics

Usain Bolt was back in the country where he won three of his Olympic gold medals.