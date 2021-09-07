Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

How you can get hold of tickets for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 10:03 pm
The Alexander Stadium will host the athletics (Simon Cooper/PA)
The main ticket ballot for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham opens on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the next major multi-sport event to be staged in the UK.

What are the basics?

Team England's Jamal Anderson and Georgia Jones at Smithfield, Birmingham
The Games run from July 28 through to August 8.

The event will showcase 19 sports and eight para sports, some that you would traditionally expect at a multi-sport Games such as athletics, cycling, gymnastics and swimming, plus some making their Games debuts – women’s T20 cricket and three-on-three basketball for example.

How do I get tickets, and how much are they?

Organisers have fixed more than one million of the tickets at £22 or less and they start at £8 for children and £15 for adults. The ballot remains open until 8pm on September 30. Those interested in securing tickets for any of the 286 sessions should go to birmingham2022.com to create a ticket account.

What venues are being used?

The overwhelming majority of venues were pre-existing before the decision to award the Games to Birmingham after Durban was stripped of hosting rights in 2017. The two major capital projects are the redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium, which will host athletics, and a brand-new aquatics centre in Sandwell.

Cannock Chase Forest will stage mountain biking, while the track cycling takes place in London at the Lee Valley Velopark, which was built for the 2012 Olympics.

The women’s cricket will be played at Edgbaston, while Smithfields – in the city centre – will play host to beach volleyball and three-on-three basketball, with the Rotunda building and the Bullring shopping centre as the backdrop.

Are capacities going to be limited due to Covid-19?

Building work takes place for the brand new stand under construction at Alexander Stadium
Building work takes place for the brand new stand under construction at Alexander Stadium where they are hoping to welcome capacity crowds (Jacob King/PA)

At this stage, no. Organisers are of course keeping contingency plans in mind but Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid said on Tuesday they were confident of being able to operate at full capacity – even if extra checks for coronavirus certification are required.

