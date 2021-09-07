Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021
Steve Clarke feels Scotland ‘deserve more respect’ after key qualification win

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 11:13 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 11:15 pm
Scotland manager Steve Clarke pleased with Austria win (Florian Schrotter/PA)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke pleased with Austria win (Florian Schrotter/PA)

Steve Clarke called for more respect from critics after Scotland pulled off a terrific 1-0 victory over Austria to boost their 2022 World Cup qualifying hopes.

After a 2-0 defeat at runaway Group F leaders Denmark and a narrow 1-0 win over Moldova at Hampden Park, it was taken as read that the Scots needed at least one point in Vienna to stay in the hunt with their opponents and Israel for a play-off spot.

However, striker Lyndon Dykes scored a VAR-awarded penalty in the 29th minute – his second goal in two games after his winner against Moldova at the weekend – to secure three crucial points which took Scotland into second, a point ahead of Israel who lost 5-0 against the Danes and visit Hampden next month.

Lyndon Dykes scores from the spot
Lyndon Dykes scores from the spot (Florian Schrotter/PA)

Clarke said: “It was no surprise to me. They are a really good group of players who want to be successful for their country and they showed that tonight. So it was good.

“It just means it is another cup final (against Israel). You have to keep picking up points.

“It was an important night for us to get something from the game.

“We managed to come here and put in a good performance, a good footballing performance. When we got the ball down we passed it well.

“We are not a long ball team as some people try to label us. We can play. If we have to go long we can play and fight for it.

“If we have to make the passes we make the passes. We deserve a little bit more respect.”

Clarke’s squad was decimated by injuries and coronavirus issues for the trip to Denmark last week and he believes Israel’s thrashing in Copenhagen puts his side’s defeat against the Euro 2020 semi-finalists into perspective.

The former West Brom and Kilmarnock boss said: “We had the most difficult week, really difficult.

“We went to Denmark which is a tough place to go to start with, we had a lot of injuries and problems.

“We went down 2-0 early in the game, we dug in and got criticised for that actually. Israel went there tonight and lost 5-0.

“Then on the back of that we knew we had to gets something out of the next two games and we have come away with six points.

“If I had said to you (media) that we would have come away with six points you would have all been delighted so it was a pleasing night for us, I am really pleased for the players.”

