Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

On this day in 2008 – Andy Murray suffers defeat in first grand slam final

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 6:03 am
Andy Murray was beaten in his first grand slam final (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Andy Murray was beaten in his first grand slam final (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Andy Murray’s first grand slam final appearance ended in defeat as he was beaten by Roger Federer at the US Open on this day in 2008.

Murray had been bidding to become the first British man to win a grand slam tournament since Fred Perry in 1936 when he was swept aside 6-2 7-5 6-2 by the Swiss at Flushing Meadows.

It was Federer’s fifth consecutive US Open title and his 13th grand slam victory overall, moving him one behind then leader Pete Sampras on the all-time list.

Murray enjoyed a fine run in New York but had to wait until 2012 to win the title
Murray enjoyed a fine run in New York but had to wait until 2012 to win the title (Elizabeth Pantaleo/PA)

He went on to surpass Sampras’ mark the following year and he established a new benchmark for the men’s game by winning his 20th grand slam title in 2018. His record has since been equalled by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Murray had gone into the New York final with high hopes after beating Nadal in his semi-final but it was not to be as Federer responded to criticism of his form by returning to his brilliant best.

“I had a great tournament but I came up against, in my opinion, the best player ever to play the game today,” said Murray, then 21. “I’ve got a lot of improving to do if I want to win one of these tournaments.”

It was another four years before Murray returned to New York to win his first grand slam event. By then he had also lost in the finals of the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. He followed up by winning at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal