Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Callum Davidson challenges his squad to replace Ali McCann and Jason Kerr

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 2:31 pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson rejigging after transfer window (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson rejigging after transfer window (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson urged his St Johnstone squad to step up and plug the gaps left by the departure of Ali McCann and Jason Kerr.

Defender Kerr, who captained the Perth club to a domestic cup double last season, joined Wigan on August 31 the day before 21-year-old Northern Ireland international midfielder McCann signed for Preston.

Ahead of the home Premiership game against Rangers on Saturday, Davidson, who revealed new loan signing Cammy MacPherson will have a scan on a shoulder injury, said: “Ali and Jason were very important players for us but probably, strength and depth, we are a little bit stronger.

“It is now up to players, there are two places up for grabs in the team so people really need to step forward and try to take that place, that’s the thing I am going to use with them.

“They will have to perform to a level where Ali and Jason got to so it is up to them to go and do that.

“If I was a player not playing, it would be a great opportunity for me to say, ‘here I am, I want to play gaffer, I am desperate to play’, not by words, more by actions, what they do on the training pitch and the pitch. So players over the next couple of weeks will get an opportunity to try and get a place in the team.”

In addition to bringing in MacPherson, Davidson’s secured the loan signings of Brighton defender Lars Dendoncker and Ali Crawford from Bolton later in the transfer window

Finland Under-212 striker Eetu Vertainen “will be involved” against Rangers after officially signing his contract on September 1.

However, midfielder Murray Davidson is recovering from a shoulder injury and is 50-50 while Canada midfielder David Wotherspoon returns from international duty on Friday.

Callum Davidson said: “We obviously brought Cammy in, we were looking at him anyway with the likelihood Ali was going so I was delighted to get him.

“Unfortunately, he popped his shoulder on Monday night in a reserve game so I don’t know how long he will be out for. So a bit of a blow for us, but again there are other players who can take his place.

“He is getting a scan today. With the shoulder it is how bad the surrounding ligament damage is when he popped his shoulder.

“It went back in again so hopefully there is not too much damage which can limit the time he is out because with Craig Bryson being injured as well, he is a really important signing for me.

“Hopefully I can get him back as soon as I can.

“Murray is 50-50, he damaged ligaments in his shoulder in LASK so it never rains but it pours. We have to monitor him.

“David is available, he has a game tonight so he will fly back straight afterwards.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal