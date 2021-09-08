Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Jack Ross frustrated at not adding to his Hibernian squad on deadline day

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 4:52 pm
Hibernian manager Jack Ross has admitted frustration on transfer deadline day (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jack Ross admitted his frustration at not being able to bring Jamie McGrath to Hibernian on deadline day.

The St Mirren midfielder was reportedly a target for the Easter Road club and it was also said that Scott Allan and Drey Wright were to move in the opposite direction to Paisley in the deal.

However, Hibs ran out of time and the window closed with all three players remaining at their respective clubs.

Boss Ross told Sky Sports Scotland: “I felt I was consistent about the areas of the squad we felt we needed to strengthen.

“The one area, middle to front, we weren’t able to do.

“I think when the window closes it is not appropriate to talk about other club’s players, it’s only fitting if they become part of my squad.

“From the football side we continually try and identify really good players, and try and bring them to the club.

“I think we tried very hard to do that, disappointing and a little bit of frustration in that respect but I’ve still got enormous faith in the group we have managed to put together.

“And I think they have shown why I have that trust in them, if you like by what they have produced over the last year and a half.”

Asked if Hibs could and should have done more to make the McGrath deal happen, Ross replied: “I think we tried very hard to do that.

“There is a little bit of frustration around it but what I would say to temper it is that we have been really patient in our recruitment.

“It is very easy to sign players for the sake of it and add numbers to the squad but we continually work to make sure when we bring players in it is to strengthen the group and I think we have recruited successfully in recent times.

“I think that is shown by the number of sellable assets within the group and that has changed markedly over the last season and a half.”

Ross insists there are no issues with Allan and Wright.

He said: “I can understand the perception from the outside but I deal with problems every single day as a manager.

“You deal with players’ issues, happiness, complaints, disagreements with your decision making.

“It’s OK in that respect, I’m used to dealing with it and as long as you offer them an insight to your thought processes and understand where they are at any given point, then I think you are in an OK place.”

