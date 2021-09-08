Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Neilson reveals he has been chasing Barrie McKay for years

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 5:10 pm
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson reveals Barrie McKay chase (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Robbie Neilson revealed years of chasing Barrie McKay’s signature finally paid off this week when he joined Hearts.

The 26-year-old former Rangers and Nottingham Forest winger, a free agent after leaving Swansea this summer, signed a two-year deal with the Gorgie club and is in contention for Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibernian at Tynecastle.

Former MK Dons and Dundee United boss Neilson told Sky Sports Scotland that he had been after McKay for a while.

He said: “First of all we are getting a really good talent, he’s experienced, an international player.

“He’s 26 now, he’s mature and he’s a player I have tracked for a number of years.

“I tried to get him a couple of years ago when I was down south, I tried to get him again when I came in (at Hearts) and to finally get him over the line is great.

“You can see him in training, the quality, pace and energy he brings and he hasn’t trained with a team for three months.

“I think over the next few weeks we will see the real Barrie McKay as the fitness comes.

“We have a full squad to choose from and Barry has trained the last couple of days. I wouldn’t say he is ready to start but he is definitely ready to be part of the game.”

