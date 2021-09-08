Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

McGregor’s new Rolex and Wilder plays a tune – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 6:15 pm
Conor McGregor and Deontay Wilder (Matt Crossick/Bradley Collyer/PA)
Conor McGregor and Deontay Wilder (Matt Crossick/Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 8.

Football

Gary Speed was remembered, on what would have been his 52nd birthday.

Happy birthday, Bruno Fernandes.

Liverpool and Leeds unveiled their new strips.

Newport launched their new third kit with the help of local rappers Goldie Lookin Chain.

Watch out for Norway.

Rugby Union

Maro Itoje wanted to clarify something following reports education secretary Gavin Williamson confused him with Marcus Rashford.

The Scarlets scaled new heights.

While United Rugby Championship rivals Benetton did some logging as part of their pre-season programme.

Cricket

James Anderson called for “one last push” in the final Test.

Happy birthday, Jos Buttler.

Sam Billings signed up for the Big Bash.

Formula One

Alex Albon will return to the F1 grid next season.

Golf

Justin Thomas shared his goals.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua kept moving.

Deontay Wilder played the piano.

Eddie Hearn played golf.

MMA

Conor McGregor got a new watch.

